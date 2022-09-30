From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Onitsha is set to host the 13th edition of Unusual Praise Musical Concert powered by the Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Lekki Lagos.

Speaking yesterday in a press briefing to showcase the gospel artistes lined up for the Concert, Chairperson, Unusual Praise 2022, Onitsha, Barr Augustina Igbokwe said Unusual Praise has quickly grown to become the biggest of its kind within the Catholic Community in Africa with explosive and spirit filled ministrations by Megastar Acts such as Chioma Jesus, Don Moen, Sinach,Nicole C Mullen, Olumide Dada, Mahalia, Mercy Chinwo, Sr. Agatha Ozah, Joe Praize and a plethora of globally recognised gospel stars in previous years.

She said this year’s edition promises to be an incredible night of praise and worship with Gospel Acts like Steve Crown, Prospa Ochimana, Beejay Sax, Fabian Nwafor, Jude Nnam, Olumide Dada and many more one cannot afford to miss.

Igbokwe disclosed that one of the objectives of Unusual Praise was to provide funding, business training and mentorship for entrepreneurs in Nigeria through it’s Unusual Entrepreneurship program, which is set to provide its 5th round of funding for entrepreneurs, with the most innovative business/entrepreneur funded with N1m .

Also speaking, one of the artistes on parade, Evang. James Arum urged Nigerians to complain less about the prevailing economic hardship in the country, but learn to worship God in all circumstances.

He said a heart of gratitude to God for his manifold blessings upon the country would propel God to salvage the masses from the impending doom.

He recalled how the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the world gradually disappeared from Nigeria, attributing the miracle to the Unusual Praise edition of that year.

He said, “What we’re doing is spiritual. Remember two years ago when we gave God unusual praise, you’ll bear me witness that immediately we we’re done with the program, the COVID-19 pandemic ceased.

“This time around, everyone is complaining of economic crisis. Paul and Silas did not only pray, but they praised God, and they were set free.

“I don’t know what you’re passing through. Rather than complaining and blaming anyone, why not give God unusual praise and see how he’ll turn around our present economic situation.”

Parish Priest of Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Msgr. Pascal Nwaezeakpu said the event has no political coloration, describing it as purely spiritual affair.

He called on both Christian and non Christian alike to take advantage of the praise night to appreciate God for His goodness and mercies as well as pray for the nation and their families.

“Last year saw the premiere of Unusual Praise in Onitsha, Anambra State. After a successful 1st edition we are back again” he said.

The program with the theme, “Let Everything That Has Breath Praise The Lord” holds this evening at the Cathedral Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity with about twenty gospel artistes already in Onitsha for the concert.