Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State Government has set up a panel to probe last week’s collapse of a four-storey building under construction at 9, Ezenwa Street, Onitsha.

The panel, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, is expected to find out both the immediate and remote causes of the building failure, including the calibre of persons and quality of materials used as well as granting of approval by the appropriate regulatory body.

Government said determining the cause(s) would go a long way to prevent similar occurrences in the state, adding that it was part of the overall strategy to make Anambra remain the safest and most peaceful state in Nigeria.

The commissioner said Governor Willie Obiano had decided that members of the panel would be drawn from, among other bodies, the Nigerian Institute of Building, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Anambra Raw Materials Testing Laboratory and the State Emergency Management Agency as well as the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Government of Anambra State regrets that the collapse of the building at 9, Ezenwa Street, Onitsha, led to the death of two persons, including the site engineer. We condole with the families and friends of the victims. The state government will underwrite the medical bills of victims, who are receiving treatment in the hospital.

“The government appreciates efforts of individuals and organisations that worked tirelessly to save the lives of victims of the building failure and ensure that the incident did not result in chaos.