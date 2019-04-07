Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested an Onitsha based businessman, Mr. Ikechukwu Odoh, for alleged complicity in the murder of his wife, Mrs. Chinenye Odoh, who was shot dead by a gunman in a shrine at Obollo Afor, Udenu Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Sunday Sun gathered that Ikechukwu and his late wife, Chinenye, had engaged in a protracted family dispute, which warranted their leaving their Onitsha base to the village in Obollo Afor for settlement in a traditional manner. A resident, who spoke on the matter, said the mother of two was taken to a native doctor in the neighbourhood who recommended that the couple should go to a local shrine to settle their marriage issues.

“Before now, the husband wanted a divorce but Chinenye did not want their marriage dissolved after two kids and that was how the issue of going to the shrine for settlement was arrived at though she didn’t know that danger was lurking around.

On their arrival at the shrine, a lone gunman hiding within the premises opened fire and shot Chinenye at close range and ran away leaving her in a pool of blood,” the source said.

The source further disclosed that the chief priest of the shrine was not aware of the couple’s visit prior to the incident while Ikechukwu was seen making some suspicious phone calls before the attack. Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the incident, said Ikechukwu has been arrested while police have commenced full-scale investigation into the case. A community leader in Obollo Afor, Chief Matthew Agu, called on the law enforcement agents to do everything within their powers to make sure that justice is served.