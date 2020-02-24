Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Ahead of the National Police Games coming up in Anambra State next week at Ekwueme Park in Awka the state capital, renowned businessman in Onitsha, Chief Victor Ik Anigbata has hailed the Governor of the State, Chief Willie Obiano for getting the state ready to host the Games, noting that the governor had shown strong commitment for the development of sports in the state.

Chief Anigbata, a onetime governorship candidate of the defunct National Democratic Party (NDP) in the state gave the praise yesterday, when he visited Rojenny Stadium, Oba, one of the host venues for the Games, he also made a donation of 100 mattresses to Rojenny as part of his support to Governor Obiano for the success of the Games.

He said he was highly impressed that Anambra State was able to provide sports facilities needed for the Games such as football stadium, with tartan track, swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball pitch, handball pitch, volleyball court, boxing and wrestling rings among others, noting that the readiness of Anambra to host the Games is a strong indication that Obiano’s administration had given the sports sector a strong attention.