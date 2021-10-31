From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA) secretariat when completed will serve as a melting pot for ideas and programmes that would impact positively on the Onitsha business community.

President of the chamber, Chris Ukachukwu, disclosed this during the N75m fund-raising ceremony for the secretariat project held in Onitsha.

Ukachukwu said the drive to complete the secretariat was also in line with its vision and mission statements as the chamber was poised to remain a catalyst for private enterprise development.

This will be through the promotion of socio-economic advancement of members in particular and the business community as a whole. Advocacy has remained a core mandate for chambers of commerce all over the world and ONICCIMA is committed to providing this for the organised private sector in Onitsha and Anambra through its advisory services, workshops and seminars, trade missions, visa procurement and related programmes.

The chamber will be expanding its activities through partnerships with international organisations to provide platforms/programmes targeted at women and the young entrepreneurs.’’

He disclosed that the chamber had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GIZ-SEQUA, an organisation supported by the German Government, to provide Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in office administration, industrial mechanics and Industrial Electronics and Facility Management. He said the programme would kick off next month.

The Chairman on the occasion, Chief Godwin Okeke (GUO), thanked all supporters of the project for their contributions in moving ONICCIMA forward.

