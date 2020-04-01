The Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA), has urged the Federal Government to urgently enforce complete compliance to the new pump price of petrol in filling stations nationwide.

The Chamber’s Vice President, Finance, Mr Sunny Nwachukwu, in a statement on Wednesday, expressed displeasure that most filling stations were still selling at N145.00. According to him, it is worrisome that the price review which is made to mitigate the pains of Nigerians at this time is being flouted News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) had on March 18, reduced the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), from N145.00 to N125.00. The price adjustment was to begin immediately. However, two weeks on marketers in Onitsha and parts of Anambra refused to adjust. On Tuesday, the agency announced further reduction of the pump price of PMS also known as petrol from N125 to N123.50k per litre.

The reduction came against the backdrop of the crash in crude oil prices globally. It noted that from April 1, it would start a new pricing modulation that would reflect the global market fundamental.

Nwachukwu said: “This reduction was an action taken by the Federal Government to reflect the current crash in the global price per barrel of crude oil.

“The irony of this lowered official pump price of petrol is on the compliance by the independent marketers in virtually all filling stations with the exception of the NNPC stations.

“The FG’s directives given on petrol official pump price reduction, along with other products (Diesel and Kerosene), to our National Oil Company, was targeted for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“This is yet to be effected by filling stations.

“Had this price review been the other way round, an upward review, every filling station

would have happily rushed and quickly adjusted their dispensing meters instantly, even before the news filters out officially in the country.”

Nwachukwu described the non-compliance attitude of oil marketers as a clear corrupt practice being perpetrated against the vulnerable masses and petroleum products consumers nationwide

“We, in the Organised Private Sector (OPS) and ONICCIMA, call the attention of the federal government and the Petroleum Resources Ministry to this act.

“The monitoring team from the PPPRA, Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) or the Directorate of Petroleum Resources (DPR) should please do something about this reluctance and lawlessness, exhibited by these products marketers all over

the nation.

“This must be enforced, “” he said. (NAN)