Seasoned athletics manager, Izuchukwu Udegbunam, has tipped top Nigerian and Kenyan athletes being managed by his company, Bunubunu Culture and Sporting Limited, to shine at the maiden Onitsha City Marathon, which holds tomorrow.

He the athletes would be taking part in the marathon to honour the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, for his support to Bunubunu during their award night in Cubana, Lagos.

Governor Obiano had sent a special delegation to receive the Bunubunu Award for Excellence in Sports, Culture and Youth Empowerment at the awards night

The Bunubunu boss said the likes of Allan Kemboi Biwott and Sheila Jepkosgeu Chesang, both from Kenya, will join their Nigerian counterparts – Emmanuel Gyang Gwom, Adamu Shehu Muazu, Gideon Goyet Tangka, Deborah PamBadung, Mary Iho Moses and Blessing Shambor Solomon, amongst others, to race for laurels in both the men and women events of the 21-kilometre race (half marathon)

“We at Bunubunu are optimistic of our athleles winning the marathon on Saturday because they have trained hard for it. Their confidence level is high and they have all assured me they’re going to win the race as a mark of honour to governor Wilie Obiano, whose support for our activities is second to none,” he said.