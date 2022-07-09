From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has ordered that the member of the taskforce team who manhandled a cleric, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje be withdrawn from the team and punished in line with the rules of public conduct.

Soludo, in a statement, condemned the assault saying that it was totally unacceptable to him. He, however, said that the incident would not stop the demolition of illegal structures in Onitsha metropolis.

“Let me sincerely appreciate Ndị Anambra for understanding with us as we take audacious steps towards making our homeland liveable and prosperous. On this journey, imperfect steps will be taken, emotions will run wild and opinions will grow thick.

“What is pertinent to note is that we shall remain undaunted, correct our imperfections, strive to put our emotions in check and aggregate opinions that are in the interest of our overall good.

“Yesterday’s outing has evoked emotions, not against the decision of government, but the imperfect and unprofessional manner with which one of the task force members discharged his lawful duty. This is highly regretted, and would never happen again.

“I have instructed that the task force personnel involved in the manhandling of Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere (Odumeje) be treated in accordance with the rules of public conduct which he roundly failed to uphold.

“We will continue to work to actualise the mandate you have given to us. Nothing short of the best outcomes is guaranteed. On behalf of the government and good people of Anambra State, I condemn the assault, and further ask for your continued support in the fight to restore the dignity of Onitsha, and indeed the totality of our homeland,” Soludo said.