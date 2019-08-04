David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Onitsha Bridge-Head Drug Dealers association otherwise known as “Ogbogwu International Market” has refuted an allegation by some officials of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) that its officials who had gone to inspect warehouses suspected to be hide-out for fake and counterfeit products were attacked by the drug market traders at a neigbouring plumbing materials market in the area.

The Bridge-Head Market executive under the leadership of Mr Anthony Ezioba said that the request of NAFDAC officials to inspect the market was granted by the drug market executive for the agency to dispatch some of its men for the purpose as had been the case in the past.

He said that after visiting the suspected warehouses in the market nothing incriminating was found.

Mr Ezioba explained that NAFDAC team conducted a thorough and successful inspection before its departure from the drug market.

Ezioba, who expressed surprise at the report that NAFDAC was attacked, explained that he received a telephone call from a trader in the area that some NAFDAC officials and some policemen were being attacked, saying that nothing like that happened in the market.

He said that the information he received was that the NAFDAC team after leaving the market had visited a neighbouring market to inspect a warehouse suspected to be filled with fake medical products without the permission of the market executive when they were allegedly attacked.

The drug market chairman, however, regretted the incident and assured NAFDAC and police of the traders’ continued co-operation, adding that drug dealers in the area had always had a harmonious relationship with the agency in the area of fake drug eradication and urged both the public and NAFDAC to disregard the purported manhandling of the agency’s officials at the drug market.

We’re forced to pay N58,000 trade permit, instead of N6,000 approved by govt, Agege traders lament

Peter Anosike

Traders at the Agege market in Lagos State are lamenting the high extortion that is currently going on in the market by the task force of the local government.

According to them, while N6, 000 was the amount recommended as trade permit, they are being forced to pay a rate as high as N58,000.

They said that the task force go from shop to shop with POS to force traders to pay and whoever refuses to comply would have his or her shop locked up.

According to one of the market leaders, Chief Olujeme Nwaigbo, the task force also directed some people to go to the bank to pay, but the amount they were asked to pay didn’t reflect in the receipts given to them.

He said that they have made several efforts to see the chairman of the local government so as to explain their predicament to him in person, but to no avail.

He said that instead of the council boss giving the traders a listening ear, he keeps on referring them to the revenue committee.

He said that those who were forced to pay the illegal levy after paying were also mandated to pay a penalty before their shops are opened.

In his contribution, another trader in the market, Ayodele Busari, said that while the other major markets in the state are being charged the normal trade permit, Agege market is now under high extortion.

He said that in the last election, the traders in the market worked assiduously to ensure that both the ruling party in the state and the Lagos State Speaker of the House of Assembly returned to power.

He then wondered if this is the way they are being rewarded for working for the success of he party in the last election.

He disclosed that the traders in the market are going through hell because of the activities of the taskforce.

He appealed to the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to come to their rescue.

Also contributing, Jubril Auwal said that apart from paying trade permit, the traders also pay other taxes, including LAWMA fees.

He said that the revenue has led to some of their children withdrawing from school.

According to him, they are not against the payment of trade permit just as he said that their appeal was for the Agege Local government to revert to what other councils in the state are collecting from the traders.

ASMATA releases guidelines for union elections, reschedules prayers in markets

David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra State Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA) has directed all traders across the state to prepare for upcoming elections in their respective markets.

Addressing market union chairmen and secretaries at a meeting in Onitsha, the President General, Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu, tasked traders vying for elective positions to follow due process in the course of their campaign in accordance with the constitution of the market and not engage in any activity capable of threatening the credibility of the election.

According to him, election would soon be conducted “and this time, we are looking forward to a peaceful, credible and a transparent election.”

He revealed that there would be no extension at the expiration of each tenure and that ASMATA expected those who would emerge after the election to take note of that.

On market prayers, the leadership of ASMATA said that it had resolved to ban daily and weekly prayers in all the markets.

“This move became very necessary because we have discovered that some overzealous leaders in the market abuse this practice by extorting money from traders regularly of their hard-earned resources. Some have turned the prayers into a somewhat political jamboree and this is not healthy for the system.

“Henceforth, market general prayers are to be held once in a month. All market leaders are expected to meet with the traders and unanimously agree on a suitable date to observe the monthly prayers within a stipulated time of between 7:00a.m and 10:00a.m,” the president said.

Cheif Ekwegbalu condemned the idea of some traders involving the police or the state Ministry of Trade and Commerce in an event of crisis, when the issues should have been resolved by the leadership of the market.

He urged traders to seek redress through appropriate processes within the ambits of their constitution when there are disagreements.

The president also kicked against revenue racketeering and enjoined leaders of the various markets union to duly remit all revenues generated from their respective markets into the state government coffers.

The Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, Markets and Wealth Creation, Mr Christian Madubuko also urged the markets leaders to block all revenue leakages across the markets.

He charged the market leaders to ensure that traders pay their stallage fees and other revenues promptly, noting that those who make attempts to divert the revenues generated from the markets would be fished out and prosecuted accordingly.

An ASMATA patron, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka who graced the meeting expressed his confidence in the leadership of the association.

He said that Governor Willie Obiano had done well by constituting ASMATA which he said had already stepped out to navigate Anambra markets towards a positive direction.

He warned trouble market leaders to stay out of the upcoming elections or get ready to face the full wrath of the law.