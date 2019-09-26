Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The lingering crisis over regulation of prayers by Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA) assumed another dimension, yesterday, at Onitsha bridgehead drug market, Ogbogwu, when a newly-appointed market evangelism group took over the general prayer session in the market.

A mild drama that nearly turned violent ensued at the Main Line of the Ogbogwu market when members of the erstwhile market evangelism group turned out for their Wednesday prayers, only to discover that the chairs already arranged on Tuesday evening had been taken away by the market’s task force.

In their stead, the market’s Caretaker Committee led by Chikezie Ezioba had constituted another set of market evangelism group led by Chukwuemeka Onyeoziri, who had already swung into action by hiring new set of chairs and sound equipment and also invited an Anglican cleric billed to preach for the day who was already on standby.