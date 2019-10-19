Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Governor Chief Willie Obiano of Anambra has, directed that a bank account be opened to assist Onitsha fire victims of October 16, 2019.

The State Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment Mr. C. Don Adinuba who disclosed this in a statement said that the monies for the victims should be paid into the following account details, 5030105029, Fidelity Bank Plc.; it is to be known as the Anambra State Victims Support Account”.

Adinuba said the opening of the account became necessary when many Anambrans began to seek from government, how they could assist the victims.

The account, the statement stressed, would be administered by distinguished sons and daughters of the state, who serve as trustees of the Anambra State Security Trust Fund, led by Chief Chidi Anyaegbu, Chairman of Chisco Group of Companies.

“The government is grateful to these people and many others who are moved by the tragedy. Truly, we are brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.

“All Anambra indigenes, friends, in laws and well wishers are encouraged to give generously to our brothers and sisters, who are now all of a sudden, in dire need of assistance.

“Let us demonstrate, once more, our famed abundance of humanism,” Adinuba said.

The fire incident of October 16, occurred when a tanker laden with petrol fell at the Upper Iweka, Onitsha, leading to fire that spread up to Ochanja Market through the open drainage.

Meanwhile, Governor Obiano has initiated a move to grant the Anambra State Fire Service greater autonomy.

“Subject to approval by the Anambra State House of Assembly, the law setting up the state Fire Service will be amended to make it independent of the state Ministry of Public Utilities or any other ministry.

The autonomy will free it from unnecessary bureaucratic encumbrances and enable it to respond more effectively to the challenges to its mandate.’’

“The agency will have as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer as Air-Vice Marshall Ben Chiobi, who is currently Special Adviser to the Anambra State Governor on Creative Security.

Chiobi is also currently the Coordinator, Anambra State Integrated Security System.

“Obiano and, indeed, the entire Anambra State government thank all Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari, for their solidarity since the fire of October 16. Anambra State will always be the Light of the Nation” Adinuba stated.