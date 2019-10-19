Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has commiserated with the victims of the Ochanja Market fuel tanker fire disaster, assuring them of federal support.

Umar-Farouq, who visited the scenes of the inferno in Onitsha, Anambra State, told the traders she was pained at the level of destruction at Ochanja Market.

“I’m here on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari to offer our condolences both to your governor and the entire people of the state,” the Minister said.

“I’ve directed the National Emergency Management Agency and the State Emergency Management Agency to access the extent of the damage and report to the President.

“I’ve directed the SEMA to make available relief materials, including food and non-food items, to the affected population of the market.”

I visited Ochanja market, Onitsha to condole with victims of the recent fire outbreak. Through the leadership of @FMHDSD, responses will have a holistic outlook and consider the root causes, the effects as well as provide sustainable solutions. pic.twitter.com/w1SJ3rZaPZ — Sadiya Umar Farouq (@Sadiya_farouq) October 18, 2019

HM, @FMHDSD @Sadiya_farouq on a condolence visit to victims of the recent fire outbreak in Onitsha, Anambra State. "The responses we provide will ensure both victims and communities are rehabilitated" she reiterated. pic.twitter.com/QNm49W8upR — Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (@FMHDSD) October 18, 2019

She assured that the Ministry would work closely with the state to see how they can prevent a reoccurrence.

“A joint committee made up of Federal and State governments will come later to access the level of damage with a view to forestalling future incidents of fire outbreaks,” she said.

The Chief of Staff to the state government, Chief Primus Odili, who took the Minister round the affected areas, commended the swift response of the Federal Government to the disaster, as he requested for fire trucks to help combat such incidences in the future.

Responding, the chairman of one of the affected plazas in the market, Nndubisi Onuoha, who thanked the Minister for her visit, urged her to ensure that the promise made by the Federal Government would get to the victims.