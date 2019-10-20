Geoffrey Anyanwu, Akwa

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano has frowned at the actions of some politicians in the state whom he said were playing politics with the fate of the distressed citizens of the Onitsha fire disasters.

Consequently, he has warned that it is a mortal sin to play politics with human lives as it is sacred and worth more than any other thing in life.

Speaking through the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C.Don Adinuba, the governor who opened a special account with Fidelity Bank for people to put in money to assist the victims of the fire disaster in Onitsha, regretted that while people from out the state were contributing to the fund, some politicians in the state were busing sponsoring negative reports against the government.

He said: “Nigerians do treasure individuals and organizations that assist those in dire need like the victims of the Onitsha market fire. Therefore, it is heart-breaking that there are a few politicians from Anambra State who, far from contributing to the amelioration of the condition of victims of the Onitsha market fire, are playing politics with the fate of these fellow distressed citizens.

“They are paying unemployed youths to use the social media to concoct reports and promote hate and violence in the social media. They are instructively members of the same party whose members abducted the Anambra sitting governor in 2003, took him to a notorious shrine in the dead of the night to swear an oath of perpetual allegiance to the cabal while they stole the state blind.

“These politicians are not interested in helping Ndi Anambra find out why three tankers laden with petrol fell in three different places in the state within 24 hours. Nor are they interested in helping to find a solution to the frequent collapse of petrol tankers in the state which has cost precious human lives and destroyed assets worth billions of naira.

“People promoting mass mind poisoning in the wake of the Onitsha fire need be reminded that it is a mortal sin to play politics with human life. Life is sacred. It is worth more than any other thing in life. No political power can be equated with human life.”

He further said that, “it is absolutely immoral for politicians seeking to contest the 2021 gubernatorial election to cause extremely harmful divisions in Anambra when the election is a whole two years away. Anambra people have just emerged from an exhausting round of national elections which took place only last March. It is unfair to subject them to another round of electioneering now.”

The governor warned that the people of the state would not tolerate politicians wrecking the prevailing atmosphere of unity, peace, harmony and solidarity in the state, noting that “they rather want leaders who understand and promote solidarity with the Anambra family.”