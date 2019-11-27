Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

There was jubilation in Ochanja market, Anambra state when Church of Nigeria, Province of the Niger, Anglican Communion donated the sum of N10 million to the victims of Onitsha tanker fire that razed wares, shops and plazas on October 16, 2019.

The Church of Nigeria Province of the Niger while handing over the cheque to the Chairman of the market for the affected traders at the market, urged them to remain prayerful and trust in God.

In the team of the visit were Archbishop Province o the Niger, Rt. Rev. Alex Ibezim, Bishop Diocese on the Niger, Rt.Rev. Owen Nwokolo, Bishop of Amichi Diocese Rt. Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor, Bishop of Niger West Diocese, Rt. Rev. Johnson Ekwe and Bishop of Ogbaru Diocese, Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah.

Earlier in his sermon Bishop, Diocese on the Niger Rev. Dr. Nwokolo told the traders that the church came to sympathize, encourage and show love to them after the disaster that befell them where they lost their members, wares and shops.

According to him, “As a Church and brothers and sisters, we mourn with the people that are mourning and celebrate with those that are celebrating, today we came to sympathize with you for the fire disaster.

“Suffering and problems are part of the world, they must come but God is our refuge and strength in time of trouble, God gives wealth and when the devil tamper with it, God restores our wealth.

The six Bishops took time one after the other to give encouraging words to the victims of the fire incident and asked them to put their trust in God.

Speaking after receiving the N10 million naira donation from Archbishop Province of the Niger Bishop Ibezim, on behalf of the affected victims, Chairman of Ochanja Market, Mr. Nelson Ojukwu, thanked the church and promised that all the affected victims will get their share of the money.

Photos:

Archbishop Province of the Niger Rt. Rev. Alex Ibezim handing over cheque of N10, million to the Chairman of Ochanja Market, Mr Nelson Ojukwu.