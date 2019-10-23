Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Member representing Idemili North and South federal constituency, Ifeanyichukwu Ibezi has advocated for a law that regulates the movement of trucks, especially petrol tankers.

Ibezi who was reacting to the recent Onitsha market fire disaster, said he was going to facilitate the process of formulating a law to curb the menace of tankers on federal and state roads.

The House of Rep member who condoled with victims, however commended the state government for planning to alleviate the sufferings of the victims.

“I commend the government of Anambra State for its intervention and the decision to consider possible compensation to all those who lost their properties and the family of the deceased,” said Ibezi.

Meanwhile, the management of St. Charles Borromeo Hospital, Onitsha said it has properly stabilized, treated and discharged all the victims that were rushed to the hospital.

Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Rev. Fr. Izunna Okonkwo who stated this, yesterday, thanked people of the state for their solidarity and love to victims of the inforno.

In a related development, the leadership of Ochanja Central Market, has denied receipt of money from individuals, groups and corporate bodies.

President of the market union, Nelson Ojukwu and Secretary, Peter Chibuike in a press conference said no money had been received following the tragedy from any of the visitors.

The union, while refuting stories making the rounds that they had diverted monies donated by sympathizers, said the persons who visited the market to commiserate with the traders only made promises without releasing cash.

The union, commended Governor Willie Obiano for procuring fire fighting trucks for the markets, and setting up of a committee to take an inventory on victims and shops.

“I want to state clearly that no dime has been given to us by anybody or group of persons in respect to the fire disaster. This is because I’m hearing rumour that we have diverted all the monies given to the victims of the fire. Some even said no fire gutted Ochanja market and it was only plazas that were burnt. It’s not true, some sections of our markets like rubber foot wears and electronics were completely burnt, it is not hidden, anybody can go there and crosscheck the truth,”Ojukwu stated.

The President however had mandated all the market lines in Ochanja market to procure fire extinguisher, support the fire fighting truck brought by the governor, noting that government had promised to train traders on the use of fire fighting equipment.