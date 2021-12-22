The cities of Ibadan, Oyo State, and Onitsha in Anambra State were thrown into celebration on Tuesday as 94 Glo subscribers emerged the latest winners in Globacom’s on-going Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion.

In Onitsha, 23-year-old businessman, Chinedu John Anierobi, drove home a new Kia Rio car, while 41 other winners received home appliances including television sets, generators and refrigerators.

In Ibadan, it was 53-year-old auto engineer, Mutiu Owolabi, who won the Kia Rio car. The event which had in attendance the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, also had 51 other winners of television sets, power generators and refrigerators. Both Anierobi and Owolabi shared similar testimonies after receiving their cars at the two simultaneous events. “I never knew God had prepared such a beautiful end of the year gift for me”, Owolabi said, while John declared: “This Christmas gift just came at the right time. I am very grateful to Globacom for this wonderful opportunity. They have made possible what ordinarily looked unachievable. This year, I had never dreamt of becoming a car owner, let alone a brand new one. I do not know how to express my joy.” The other winners also expressed excitement and gratitude to Globacom. Chijioke Kenneth, a civil servant who won a generator set, said the gift will help him enjoy power supply during the Yuletide.