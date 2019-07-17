Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

An Onitsha-businessman, Chief Anthony Onyia, has appealed to the federal and Enugu State governments to provide electricity at Umumba community in Ezeagu Local Government Area to enhance smooth take-off of his new N300 million factory in the area.

Onyia also appealed to the management of Reynolds Construction Company (RCC), a contracting firm handling the rehabilitation work along Enugu/Onitsha Expressway to open up traffic at Eziagu-Oji River portion of the road to enable the natives gain access into the community.

Onyia, who is the chairman and managing director of Fegmatic Associates, a representative of C.Woermann, a German firm producing Stihl brand of chain saw, said natives of Umumba found it difficult to drive into the community from the expressway, while returning from Enugu or Onitsha, as a result of the heavy concrete slabs used by RCC to create barriers for motorists.

The factory expected to produce assorted goods, he said, was completed since 2013, ready to commence production and to provide employment opportunities for hundreds of unemployed persons, but due to lack of electricity, the factory could not kick off till date, thus creating a room for hoodlums to vandalise some of the installations inside the factory.

He, however, commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his good works so far, which earned him a second term land slide victory.

He urged him to fashion out the possibility of providing electricity at Umumba to enable the people benefit from his leadership qualities and by extension enjoy the dividend of democracy.