An Onitsha-based businessman, Chief Anthony Onyia, has made a passionate appeal to both the Federal and Enugu State governments to provide electricity at Umumba community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu state to enhance smooth take off his newly-completed N300 million factory in the area.

Onyia also appealed to the management of Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) a contracting firm currently handling the rehabilitation work on Enugu-Onitsha Expressway to open up traffic at Eziagu-Oji River portion of the road to enable the natives gain access to the community.

Speaking to newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra State, Onyia who is the Chairman/Managing Director of Fegmatic Associates, a representative of C. Woermann, a German firm producing Stihl brand of Chain Saw, said the indigenes of Umumba find it very difficult to drive into the community from the expressway while returning from Enugu or Onitsha, as a result of the heavy concrete slabs used by RCC to create barriers for motorists.

The factory, according to Onyia, which is expected to produce assorted types of goods, was completed since 2013, ready to commence production and to provide employment opportunities for hundreds of unemployed persons but due to lack of electricity, the factory could not kick off till date, thus creating a room for vandals to vandalise some of the installations inside the factory.

He, however, commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his good works so far which earned him a second term, landslide victory in the March governorship election in the state and urged him to fashion out the possibility of providing electricity at Umumba to enable the people join other communities in the state in benefiting from his leadership qualities and by extension enjoy the dividend of democracy.