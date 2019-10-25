Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Frontline Industrialist Dr Chiozie Nwankwo has urged the victims of last week petrol tanker fire in Onitsha to keep hope alive in the midst of their predicament reminding them that just as the Igbo people rose after the devastating effects of the Nigerian/Biafran civil war, they will also rise.

Nwankwo, who is Chief Executive Officer of Wichtech Roofing Tiles who gave the admonition, yesterday, when he visited victims of the fire disaster at Ochanja market and Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, said the resilient spirit of Igbo should be awakened in this situation to rise from the ashes and become strong once more.

He admonished those affected by the inferno to trust in God for recovery reminding them that Ndigbo recovered from the devastating effect of the civil war with just £20pounds which was given to each Igbo man by the Nigeria authority after the war.

Dr. Nwankwo, who was accompanied by Senior Pastor of Rhema Church, Nnewi branch, Pastor Ejike Nwachukwu, settled hospital bill of some of the injured and pledged to give those affected financial aid.

The industrialist called for a strong police investigation into the matter with a view to unraveling the mystery behind the fire incident noting that there could be a foul play somehow owing to the fact that the head of the tanker that wreacked the havoc was not found around the body.

He also called for functional fire service stations in all Onitsha markets pointing out that each market should have well-equipped fire station with functional vehicles and enough manpower for effective response to fire incidents in the city and its environs.