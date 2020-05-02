Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has directed that Onitsha Main Market and other 62 markets in the state to be re-opened on tomorrow, Monday, May 4, 2020 for full businesses.

Obiano who announced this during his special broadcast on COVID-19 to the state urged the traders and market leaders to adhere strictly on preventive measures and comply with the standard protocols of Covid-19.

The governor who last week held a meeting with market leaders in the state on the best way to re-open the markets mandated and organized training for the Taskforce team in every market on handling of Coronavirus issues and the best way to prevent it.

He said that each market must have a COVID-19 team that would have the responsibility of enforcing COVID-19 preventive measures and guidelines which includes compulsory wearing of face masks, provision of running water, hand sanitizers, social distancing, among others.

“Following the successful completion of Covid-19 Training for all the market leaders in Anambra State, all markets in Anambra State shall re-open on Monday May 4, 2020. The market leaders must ensure that their friends and colleagues as well as customers comply with the standard protocols of Covid-19 once the markets re-open.

“In easing our dear state back to normal life, we are hopeful that we have adequately been sensitized on what we must do to protect our lives, the lives of our dear ones and neighbours as well as our communities. We are also optimistic that we shall demonstrate as much commitment in fighting together to protect our state from the corrosive impact of Covid-19 as we did all through the lockdown period.

“I also wish to inform you that the federal government had announced a nationwide curfew starting from Monday, May 4, 2020 to halt the community spread of Covid-19 across Nigeria. The curfew is expected to start at 8pm and end at 6am. I urge you to comply with this directive as enforcement” Obaino warned.

Obiano had in first week of April shutdown markets in the state leaving out only the food and vegetable markets in the markets to curtail the spread of the deadly Coronavirus disease ravaging the world.