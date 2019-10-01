Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Major markets in Anambra State were shut down in commemoration of Nigeria 59th Independence.

The markets that shutdown were all the government markets and some private-owned markets including Onitsha Main Market, Ochanja market, Building Materials market and others within Onitsha township.

Also markets in Awka, Nnewi and Ekwulobia in the state shutdown to celebrate the independence.

The President, Anambra State Market Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA) Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu, who confirmed the closure of the markets in the state, said it was to enable the traders to join other well-meaning Nigerians to celebrate the independence.

He stated that all the government-owned major markets were closed, saying that the move would help the traders rest as and celebrate with their families and friends.

“It has been a routine; we close markets on the Independence Day. So all the government markets in the state are shutdown to enable the traders celebrate with their families and friends because it’s happens once a year. We have to respect and honour the 1st October every year for the remembrance of our independence,” Ekwegbalu stated.

Pupils and students of various primary and secondary schools in Onitsha gathered at various stadia in Onitsha North and South, Idemili North and South and Ogbaru local government headquarters to mark the independence celebration.

In Idemili North, the Chairman of the council Chief Ralph Asha Nnabuife took salute as school children engaged in a march past.

Nnabuife admonished the school children to be good ambassadors of the council, state and Nigeria at large. He enjoined the youths to desist from cultism and cyber crime and remain focused in life and see Nigeria as a fertile land for economic growth.

There were cultural dances, masquerade, musical and other displays.