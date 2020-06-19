Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Main Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, has shutdown some market lines and shops for flouting coronavirus guideline.

Chairman of the market, Kenneth Onyeka, who disclosed this, yesterday, said market lines affected include Airport India line, Zion line, Air condition line as well as line and shops in front of White House office.

He said the shops were shutdown for two days as a warning to comply with coronavirus protocols as directed by Governor Willie Obiano, who said he will not hesitate to close down any market that violate the guidelines.

Chief task force on COVID-19 in the market, Victor Ajuzieogu, warned those who said the virus doesn’t exist to desist, but to always protect themselves.

“The coronavirus is real and traders should observe all protocols in order not to contract the disease. Again, our governor has warned to every markets and shutdown Eke Awka market on Monday for not adhering to the guidelines.

“We have made it compulsory that anybody doing business here or visiting this market must wear face mask, wash their hands or use sanitizers. Anybody seen in the market without wearing face mask, will be arrested and be handed over to the police,” Ajuzieogu said.