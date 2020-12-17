From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A middle-aged man was crushed to death by a truck along Awka-Onitsha highway, by New Parts Market, Nkpor, near Onitsha, Anambra State.

The accident is reported to have occurred when shuttle bus burst a tyre while on high speed; with the driver trying to control the vehicle, one of the passengers had jumped out of the bus and was crushed to death by an oncoming truck.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Education Officer Florence N Edor, who confirmed the accident, said that other three persons sustained various degree of injures and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW

She said that the corpse of the sole victim was deposited at Borommeo hospital morgue.

‘It involves a Suzuki shuttle bus with registration number NKE46XA and a Mercedes Benz truck with registration number JJT613XA along Awka-Onitsha highway, by New Parts [Market],’ the FRSC spokeswoman reported.

‘According to an eyewitness… a total of 4 persons were on board consisting of 4 male adults. The bus suffered a tyre bust while on a high speed and one male adult the passenger in the bus jumped off the bus and was crushed [to death] by an oncoming truck.

‘The injured were taken to an undisclosed hospital by good Samaritan before the arrival of FRSC rescue team. While the dead [man] was deposited at Borommeo hospital by FRSC rescue team.

‘Obstruction was cleared to ensure a free flow of traffic along the route.

‘The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Andrew A Kumapayi, sent his condolences to the deceased’s family and wished the injured an accelerated recovery. He admonished motorists to endeavour to use brand new tyres on their vehicles and desist from using fairly used (“tokunbo”) tyres which burst easily if exposed to heat. Drive safe and stay safe this ember month,’ Edor advised.