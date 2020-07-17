Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

President–General Bridgehead Market, Onitsha, Mr Sunday Obinze, has urged market union leaders to ensure the union executives comply with COVID-19 safety protocols issued by the Nigerian Cenrtre for Disease Control (NCDC) to avoid the shutdown of market.

Mr Obinze who gave the advice at a meeting with 28 members of union executive of markets held at Bridgehead Market Hall in Onitsha said trader and customer’ compliance would prevent markets from being closed down like Eke Awka Market by adhering to relevant protocols. He noted that the state government had written to Onitsha Main Market leaders on likelihood of a shutdown, if they and their customers continue to shun COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mr. Obinze said that he ordered lock -up of one of the shops belonging to wife of an executive committee member for flouting the directive. He emphasised that defaulters’ shops must remain closed until further notice.According to him, wearing face masks, provision of water for hand washing and use of hand sanitisers at the entrance of every line is mandatory.

Mr Hyacinth Iduu, Patron, Onitsha Building Materials Traders’ Association, said that each union should form its own taskforce to arrest defaulters and hand them over for disciplinary measures.

Also speaking, Mr. Noel Nwosu, Chairman Progressive Science and Allied Products Association, said that the union taskforce were usually lenient on their defaulting, friends and relatives, making enforcement ineffective. Secretary Surgical Union, Mr Alex Osegbo, observed that the traders were not sensitised enough on the coronavirus pandemic.