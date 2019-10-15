To cap a week of fun and merriment at the 2019 Ofala Festival, the corporate sponsors of the event, Globacom, empowered five indigenes of the city with five brand new tricycles, thus adding to the excitement of the celebrations.

The winners of the tricycles include Ekpechi Henry, Okey Eneh; Ifeanyi Deluo Ike; Emeka Henry Chidi and Mofunanya Onochie, who all emerged in a draw held at the Ime Obi arena, with the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, in attendance alongside his palace chiefs and other dignitaries.

There was also a draw for consolation prizes in which five indigenes of the Onitsha Kingdom won LED TV sets, with three of them, Ebirim Akunna Cynthia, Ikechukwu Mmadular and Ogbunando Adaeze, receiving their prizes at the event.

Also, winners of age grade carnival competitions won cash prizes from Globacom. The winners include Aghaedo Age Grade for the 1958 to 1980, (First position); Umuawele Age Grade for 1970 to 1972, (Second Position); and Malunwanne Age Grade for 1961 to 1963, (Third position).

In the 1948 to 1958 age grade, Ndioma Age Grade (1956 to 1958) came first, Nwannebuife Age Grade (1952 to 1954) came second while the third position went to Nnebuife Age Grade (1956 to 1958).

Prizes and trophies were presented to the winners at the Ofala Royal Banquet organised by Globacom in honour of the Onitsha monarch on Monday at Dolly Hills Hotels, Onitsha.

Speaking at the event, Okey Eneh who won a tricycle said, “This is one of the wonderful things one can get. Globacom has demonstrated again that it cares and loves the people. I participated a couple of times and I am happy to show it to everybody that the Glo Ofala raffle is real”.

Also Ekpechi Henry, another winner of a tricycle, praise Globacom “for this wonderful gift because it is not everyone that promises that can deliver”.

A graduate of Computer Science, Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo, Ebirim Akunna Cynthia, who won a TV set said, “It is simply unbelievable and all my doubts are over since I received the call that I won a TV set. God bless Globacom richly”.