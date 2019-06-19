Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Something spectacular happened recently in Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Anambra state when residents rolled out the drums to celebrate their representative in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Their joy was that Lynda Ikpeazu who represents Onitsha North and South Federal Constituency attracted eight roads and erosion/flood control project in the city worth over N1billion.

The projects came through requests for urgent intervention sent to the Ecological Fund Office by the lawmaker in order to arrest the unending erosion menace and improve access roads to ease the sufferings of the people.

Immediate past Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah who inaugurated and handed over the roads, flood and erosion control projects around the Ochanja market, warned residents of Onitsha and its environs to avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drainage channels that might cause flooding in the area.

He stated that it was one of the 13 ecological intervention projects approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the fourth quarter of 2017 with the contract awarded by the federal executive council on May 4, 2018. He added that the completion of the project would bring a huge relief to the residents.

“Having successfully completed this project, this will enhance the living standard of the people in Onitsha South LGA and its environs. This would at the same time reduce dangers to lives and properties accounted with erosion, persistent flooding that had posed a problem here in recent times.

“The approval of this project by Mr. President is a testimony to the present administration’s promise that no part of the country will suffer any neglect owing to its geographical location or political consideration. To further consolidate on the gains of this giant stride, federal government’s execution of projects across the country also demonstrate the sincerity of purpose of the Buhari-led administration towards entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry,” Anwuka stated.

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who was represented by his deputy; Dr. Nkem Okeke commended the federal government for the projects, saying that the money the state government would have used for the project would now be channelled to other projects to better the lot of its people.

He described Ikpeazu as a worthy daughter who had made the state proud as former beauty queen before she joined politics; went to the House of Representatives and distinguished herself among others through her laudable constituency projects.

Okeke, however, directed that refuse bins be provided along the area where residents should be putting their refuse to avoid blocking the drainages.

Ikpeazu said that she attracted the roads with drainages amounting to N1billion to avoid the ravaging flood that had claimed lives in Onitsha and its environs.

The lawmaker said with the completion and inauguration the projects; she would commence another process of attracting more life-enhancing projects for the city.

Ikpeazu assured that the confidence reposed on her by the constituents by voting for her for yet another term, would not be in vain but instead spur her to do more as she returned to the House.

Also, Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal urged residents of the area to ensure that they keep the road and drainages clean to enable the project serve its purpose.

As the residents sang the praises of the lawmaker, Chairman of Fegge Landlords Association, Chief Mike Ezeideorjakor applauded her for putting smiles on the faces of those living in Fegge and other areas in Onitsha through the roads and other infrastructures.

He recalled that flood had before now claimed many lives due to lack of access roads and drainage system in the area, stressing that residents would could now sigh of relief and sleep with two eyes closed during the rain.

He said apart from the roads, Ikpeazu had also installed transformers in some places in Onitsha as well as given youths and women skills in various vocations, provided them with money to start businesses, starter packs, machines and scholarship for indigent students among others.

“She is a woman that act and perform more than a man and that is why we said that we shall continue to vote for her to represent us. She is going for her fourth term and she will go again in as much she will be attracting dividends of democracy to this area,” he enthused.