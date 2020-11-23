Moses Akaigwe

When the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, assumed duty on October 8, 2019, in Lokoja, one of the many challenges that confronted him was getting the Onitsha River Port fully functional. Coming more than four decades after, the project which was initiated in 1983 appears set to come on stream. In this interview, he reviews the past one year, and gives more insight into the much applauded flag-off of the movement of containers with barges from Onne to Onitsha, noting that efforts are on top gear to start moving cargo from Lagos to Onitsha soon.

Chief Moghalu describes the port as a goldmine with world class facilities, “My target is for Onitsha River Port to become functional because I know its potential and economic benefits to the south-east. That is where my eyes are focused.”

What we’re doing at NIWA

I remember very clearly that when I became the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Inland Waterways Agency (NIWA) one observation I made, which by the support I am receiving, we are trying to change the narrative, is the fact that NIWA is under-reported. And I appealed to the media to help me, so that we can bring the Authority to the consciousness of Nigerians. I am so glad that the response and support I have been receiving have been quite encouraging. In a nutshell, NIWA’s major responsibility is to manage, maintain, and control activities on all our waterways — by ensuring all-year-round functional, open channels. It is also the responsibility of NIWA to manage our right of way, ensure that we build ports, and jetties, like you see us doing…everything geared towards managing and maintaining inland waterways.

What we’ve done over the last one year

You are right if you say one year, because it was exactly on October 8, 2019, that I assumed office in Lokoja {head office of NIWA}. Like I said to the few people I have talked to who have asked me questions, and you can also hear it if you watch our one-year-in-office documentary. NIWA was extremely under-reported. So, a lot of people didn’t know what we do, who we are and what they are expected to do for us. That I saw as a major challenge, because if you don’t say who you are, nobody will say thou art.

Another thing I saw which I needed to address immediately, was staff morale, because I needed to get both the management staff and the junior staff, to understand my vision, understand my position, and understand where I wanted to take NIWA to, so that they could have a comprehensive buy-in, believing that if I was able to do this, then the challenges would be drastically reduced. A lot of people do not agree with you, because they don’t understand you, neither do they understand your vision. But, when they understand you and understand your vision, then the likelihood of keying in will be there, and that is exactly what has happened, because when I came, the morale was quite low, and we worked towards that so we changed the narrative.

We needed also to develop some jetties that were of strategic importance in the country. We needed to repair some of them that we felt were in a very poor state. There were a lot of things we wanted to do, but when the COVID-19 came, it changed the entire equation, because the pandemic never announced it was coming, and nobody was prepared for it. So, we were confronted with that as a major challenge, and as an agency, we had to key into the national programme on the issue of COVID. But, thank God we were able to do a lot in terms of protocol observance and enforcement, as well as support for the institution that was managing the COVID challenge.

We also saw that our headquarters was not looking the way it should look as the national headquarters of a big agency like ours. We saw a lot of things that needed to be done, and what we now did was to confront them. Some of our vessels then were in a very bad shape. I am somebody who is very insistent on maintenance. I can only think of new procurement if what we have are bad to the extent that they cannot be maintained. So, when I noticed that some of our vessels and equipments were in a very bad state, we needed to aggressively maintain them to bring them up to speed and standard so they could be to be put into use. There were quite a lot of challenges, and there is a list of what we met on ground and the much we have done. We had to confront the challenges: As we identify them, we address them.

Ensuring Nigeria’s 10,000-kilometre waterways are navigable

The truth about it is that Nigeria is blessed with over 10, 000 kilometres of waterways, but as we speak, its only over 3, 000 that is all-year navigable, and what that means is that the channels are open, and you can use them. It is a major challenge, but you don’t lose sight of the fact that opening up the entire over 10, 000 kilometres, is quite a capital-intensive project. In the world of dredging, you have the capital dredging, you have the maintenance dredging. Capital dredging is quite a massive investment, and funding is a challenge. It is not peculiar to NIWA. It is a general challenge, because if you remember, the resources available to government are quite drastically reduced.

Before this government came into office in 2015, oil at a point was selling for over a $100 a barrel, and then you and I know that it got to a point where oil was selling for less than $20 a barrel, and there has not been so much of an improvement. The maximum we have reached was about a little more than $40 per barrel. So, the resources available to government are drastically reduced, and that is also impacting on the agencies government usually gives money to support. That is why for now, we are laying emphasis on internally generated revenue before the arrival of COVID-19, but we are trying to overcome that.

Having said that, it is a major challenge getting all the over 10, 000 waterways dredged to be able to make them all-year-round navigable and maintain them, because apart from dredging, you have to do river training, you have to lay points, you have to provide for the clearance of water hyacinth, you have to provide for the removal of wrecks, and what have you. There is quite a lot that is involved. And that is why today in NIWA, emphasis is now on maintenance to ensure that the over 3,000 kilometres are all-year-round navigable. That is why we are now investing in procurement: We have procured some dredgers and we are still procuring more, so that as an authority we can now increase the maintenance dredging {of the over 3, 000 kilometres that are navigable} and ensure that all the channels can remain open and are constantly all-year-round navigable, so that vessels can ply them, while we gradually try to open more channels, depending on the resources that are available.

How NIWA handled safety issues, compliance with rules by boat operators

We have challenges like that, and we observed that there is the need for us to do something concerning that. So, what we did was to embark on massive enlightenment; getting people to understand the protocols. We engaged the boat operators, drivers, boat owners, barge operators and barge owners, and everybody who has a role to play in the water business. We got them together at different instances, and spoke to them on the need to obey protocols. This was because we observed that yes, we have challenges, and we have accidents that occur, but a good number of these accidents are human. It is a matter of mismanagement. A lot of people you find them plying their vessels in the night, and a good percentage of the accidents were either in the night or early in the morning. Unfortunately, most of these vessels they use do not have night navigation, and that is why today, we banned vessels taking off at any NIWA jetties after 6:30 pm. It is illegal now, because we realised that that was one of the ways we could enforce it. We have gotten the NIWA Police to insist on it and enforce it.

You also find that most times these vessels that get themselves involved in these accidents are vessels that are overloaded. Consciously, people get their vessels overloaded and people refuse to wear life jackets. So, we enforce it in the jetties that we have absolute control over; which means you must obey the protocols, you must be properly kitted before you enter any vessel. In fact, no vessel operator will allow you enter the vessel as long as you are operating from a NIWA facility, and even if we see you on water, our Police can stop you. They have that mandate to stop you, to ensure that you obey all the protocols, because we cannot afford to allow people to be losing their lives. And those using vessels that are not certified, we impound such vessels.

There is a directive to the NIWA Police. We cannot allow rickety vessels to operate. We have even gone further to retrain boat drivers. We have a partnership with an institute in Warri where we can train drivers and re-certify them. We are going to expand the scope that if possible, that we make sure that every boat operator in Nigeria is certified. It’s just like going to take a car when you are not a licensed driver that means you are going to be involved in an accident.

Outcome of recent meetings between NIMASA, Shippers Council and NIWA

The meeting you are talking about was a meeting held in Lokoja. We have had two meetings: One was hosted by the Shippers Council, The other was hosted by NIMASA {Nigerian Maritime Administration And Safety Agency}. The last one was hosted by NIWA at our headquarters in Lokoja. It’s a meeting of chief executives of the maritime industry. We meet to discuss issues that concern the maritime industry, to see how we can synergise to ensure that things are done properly; like ‘how do we grow that industry?’ ‘How do we support the multi-model transport system?’ For example, we understand, and it is basic knowledge, that the best way to move bulk cargo is either by water or by rail.

In fact, the last meeting we had, the Nigerian Railway Corporation was also part of it, because we are looking at how to grow that industry. So, we need to meet regularly. It was not limited to Onne. I raised the issue that I needed the support of all my sister-agencies in what we want to do. We want to open up that channel to make sure that cargoes now move between Onne and Port Harcourt; between Onitsha and Lagos; as well as Lagos and Onitsha. I got their buy-in, and they also keyed into that initiative because we understand the impact to add to the economy.

Discussion about decongesting Apapa Port roads

Yes. It was part of the discussion. Facts show that a good percentage of the containers that arrive in Lagos end up in Onitsha and Aba, and what that translates to is that, for example, if it is one million containers that need go to Onitsha and Aba, about one million trailers will have to be on the road. But, we can avoid the pressure on our roads by moving the containers by water. It is simple logic, and that is why the idea of barging them and moving them from Lagos to the east, became an issue. And we have started working towards that. We have gone quite far.

Recently, we did a test-run between Onitsha and Onne, and Onne and Onitsha. We needed to do a pilot scheme, because we understand the human psychology. Before people can invest, before private players can be part of it, they want to see government do it first. That was what brought that initiative that made us move barge from Onne to Onitsha, picked up containers and moved them back to Onne. Now that we have succeeded in doing that one, we have broken that jinx, and we are now setting that machinery in motion to move cargoes between Lagos and Onitsha. We have even gone to the extent of signing MOUs with barging companies. In fact, some of them have gone to the extent of securing insurance package for both the barges and the consignment that they are going to carry.

Does it take longer to move containers from Lagos to Onitsha by water?

What is the longer time about it? This is the same thing that people were saying, trying to discourage me when we wanted to do the test-run between Onne and Onitsha: ‘No, it is impossible. Security is not there. Your people will not allow them, blah, blah, blah.’ That was why we kept our mouth shut and continued doing what we were doing – putting our eyes on the ball without shifting them and eventually we moved in, and when people began to see what we have done, people now started calling to congratulate us. They never knew that it was possible but now, it has happened.

Was it the low key ceremony held recently which some people said ought to have been done by the President.

The President doesn’t need to do that. It was not the commissioning. The port had been commissioned long before I came into office. What happened was that barges were flagged off. I needed to cut that tape for the top boats to take off and that was what exactly happened. When people started saying commissioning, for me it was not an issue, but I felt there was no point responding to such things. Even some people turned it into politics; that it was fraud, that the pictures were photo-shopped, and I was wondering because for me, the important thing is that I want to do what I am determined to do, not minding what anybody will say.

Allegation in a section of the media that the commissioning ceremony was part of a “political deceit” that has lasted 42 years

For me, it’s an irresponsible issue to discuss because I felt it was not necessary, and that was why when the Corporate Affairs Department of NIWA wanted to respond, I told them to ignore it, because it wasn’t necessary. Here is a port designed 42 years ago, completed, later refurbished and re-commissioned, and the port as far as I am concerned, has not been put into use. Meanwhile, it is a world class port with the entire facilities available. Yes, with all the facilities available and I stand to be challenged! And, I now said, ‘why should we leave this port fallow?’ ‘Why don’t we start some activities?’ I started the process of making Onitsha port a destination port/port of origin. The process is on.

Before I was appointed as Managing Director/CEO, there was a concessioning programme that is still ongoing even as we speak. Barely two weeks ago, we did virtual due diligence on the port of Antwerp that is supposed to manage the port with the concessionaire. And that one is one ongoing. I now said that even at that, we should start something, because I have my eyes on, ‘What do I contribute to decongest the port in Lagos?’ ‘What do I contribute to reduce the pressure on our roads, knowing very well that bulk cargo can be comfortably moved by water? I engaged the President of Barge Owners Association who saw my vision and agreed with me, and we sat down and discussed it, looked at all our challenges and we said the next thing for us to do is let us keep our mouth shut, let us break the jinx, let us get consignment, let us move cargoes/containers between Onne and Onitsha as an initial step, and that is exactly what we did.

We now moved two of his barges from Onne to Onitsha, got them loaded and moved them back to Onne. What is the deceit about it? These are the things that happened. The video recordings are there. We didn’t want to play politics with it. But because we are in a political dispensation, I kept telling people that politics stops where governance begins. Is it better to leave the port fallow? The answer is no. Otherwise, investments will be wasted. The business opportunities with be erased, the potentials will be allowed to die. These are things that I said would not happen in my time, and I am focused on ensuring they don’t happen. Now we are putting things in place to start moving cargo from Lagos to Onitsha, and by the time we do that again, they will say it is politics; that it is deceit that we are trying to do. Very soon, it will happen. Very shortly it will happen, and you will be there. We will be moving barged cargo from Lagos to Onitsha.

What about claim that cargoes can’t move between Onne and Onitsha by barges because of shallow draft

Tell the person he is ignorant. Where did they get the story that barges cannot move from Onne to Onitsha? Barges have moved and carried containers from Onne to Onitsha, and back to Onne, on the same route. How did we do it? Did we put the containers in our pockets, or on our heads, and carried them to go and deliver? They are the ones that are trying to sustain a deceit, because they are only seeing it from the perspective of political mileage. ‘Oh, the APC government will claim mileage,’ ‘George Moghalu, who wants to be governor {of Anambra state}, will claim mileage.’ These are just their decisions. It is short-sightedness on their path, and I won’t be dragged to their level.

About claims that containers were actually trucked by road from Onne and delivered to a bonded warehouse opposite the port.

That sounds stupid! They are talking about Clarion. Fine! Clarion has a bonded port opposite the port in Onitsha, and it has been there for years before I was even appointed the Managing Director. They have come to meet me, and I have gone there to inspect their facility. But, it has no business to do with what we are doing. They can truck their containers, but I am telling you that we moved containers by water, and they saw the barge. People saw the barge moving, and it was recorded on video. It was at that point that I allowed them to put it in the media for the public to know was happening. Initially, I did not want people to know until it gets to a point where the barges would move, because, the moment you start telling them what you are planning to do, some will even do everything possible to frustrate me so that I don’t succeed. I don’t need the credit. What I need is for Onitsha river port to be functional because I know the potentials and the economic benefits to the south-east. That is where my eyes are focused, and not on what politicians or paid writers are saying. And I won’t be distracted.

Why has it taken so long for Onitsha port to be functional?

It is not my business for how long it has been. I don’t know, but my business now is to make it functional. I want to be part of seeing that it is functional, because this administration is committed. We have the support of Mr. President, we have our two ministers, we have the support of the entire ministry, to make sure that the ports are put into active use. It is not only Onitsha port that we are focused on. Baro port in Niger state has to be in use. There is also the Yamatai river port in Lokoja that is under construction, and when it is completed, it has to be used. The Oguta river port, when completed, has to be used. This is because they are designed to be used. They are not monuments.

One of your predecessors once described Onitsha port as an untapped goldmine. What specific services will it be rendering on completion?

Yes, I agree that it is a goldmine. By the time it is fully functional, cargo will be coming to Onitsha river port from Lagos, from Onne, by water. Don’t forget by the time those channels are opened, there are stop-points. Cargo cannot just move from Lagos and end in Onitsha without stops. There stop points where we have jetties along the line. I can assure you that by the time they do it repeatedly those communities along the route will develop, new towns will be built, employment opportunities will be created, businesses will grow, because by the time the business community in the south-east keys into that and goods are moving to Onitsha by water, lots of problems are solved. It is a goldmine, and even investors will come around to invest, because such businesses have their own extensions.

Why government preferred BPP to BOOT concessioning

Before I came, there was disagreement with the concessioning process. People went to court which is their right. You cannot stop somebody from expressing his disagreement with any process. But, for me, that is not distracting us. We are focused; we have our eyes on the ball. The place is going to be concessioned, and it is being concessioned now. Even Baro port will also be concessioned. When we complete Lokoja, we will also propose it for concessioning. We need partnerships. We need to bring in professionals and specialists in those areas of business to help us develop and help us manage them, and it is the right thing to do.

My vision for the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority

As I said it from the first day I assumed duties that my vision is that by the time I leave office, for water transportation to be the choice means of transport for both cargo and ferry services. If am able to achieve that, I am good to go. I have not even looked at the tourism potential of water transportation. By the time we explore that, it is a massive goldmine and that is one of the things we are looking at.