Following the successful completion of a trial barge trip (carrying containers) from Onne Port to Onitsha Port on Tuesday, former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has lauded the federal government for revamping Onitsha riverport.

According to Kalu, the resumed activities at Onitsha seaport will boost economic activities in the South East and ultimately create employment opportunities and wealth for Nigerians.

Commending the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the Chief Whip stressed that with the functioning of Onitsha seaport, exporters and importers, will be relieved of the stress of transporting containers by road from different ports to the South East and vice versa.

The Senator said, “with the commencement of activities at Onitsha seaport, businesses will thrive further in the South East.

“The bottlenecks being faced by exporters and importers will be reduced as containers can now by transported from Onne port and other ports through the waterways to Onitsha seaport and vice versa.

“The activities in the seaport will drive industrilaization and sustainable development in Onitsha and South East at large.

“The revamping of Onitsha riverport is another feat achieved by the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari”

While urging the Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC) and Abia state government to fast track the completion and commissioning of Aba Inland Container Deport (ICD) at Avor Ntigba, Isiala Ngwa North LGA of Abia state, noted that the South East has untapped economic potentials.