Traders at Bridge-Head Market Onitsha Anambra State were thrown into jubilation as the president-general, Chief Sunday Obinze, and other executive members of the market were re-elected for another four years.

In the election, which took place at Anambra State Market Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA) secretariat, Modebe Avenue, Onitsha, Anambra State, returned Chief Obinze unopposed with 241 votes.

Chairman of electoral committee, Chief Israel Ogidi, who spearheaded the election, adopted option A4 electoral system, based on the constitution of the market and the election commenced shortly after delegates were duely accredited.

The election was supervised by the electoral committee chairman, Anambra State and zonal chairman of ASMATA, Onitsha zone, Chief Sam Emeka, and Hon. Sunday Nwasa, who represented Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Chief Uche Okafor.

Other executive members returned unopposed alongside the president include Mr. Sunday Aniagbaoso (1st vice-president), Mr. Sylvester Muolokwu (2nd vice-president), Mr. Dan Egbeigwe (general secretary), Mr. Mike Umezuluike (vice-secretary), Mr. Emma Obunzo (financial secretary), Mr. Benjamin Chukwujekwu (PRO), Mrs. Ngozi Okolo (welfare officer 1), Mr. Emma Ekwealo (assistant welfare officer 2), Mr. Sunday Onwuasoanya (provost 1), Mrs. Nkoli Onyeanwusi (provost 2) and Mr. Vitus Nwanolu (provost 3).

Obinze expressed delight at the peaceful conduct of the election and eulogized traders for re-electing him and his executives, saying that their re-election has shown that they did well in their first tenure.

He thanked Governor Willie Obiano, Okafor and the president of ASMATA, Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu, for their support and approval for the election to be conducted.

He also commended the line chairmen and delegates for their mature behaviour during the election, promising to redouble efforts in lifting the market to enviable heights.

“We have constructed some road in the various markets and some road projects are still ongoing and we promise to repair more roads in various unions. My agenda is to open up the entire market for easy access by vehicles and we are going to redouble our efforts to achieve that,” he said.

In his remarks, stakeholder in the market, Chief Ignatius Agbalizu, affirmed that the election was free, fare and transparent, advising the new executive to work tirelessly to uplift the traders.

He urged those who were jostling for leadership in the market to exercise patience and support the new executives so that, after four years, they could contest for the market leadership.

The chairman of Drug Market, Bridge-Head (Ogbogwu), Chief Donatus Ajama, stated that the victory of Obinze was victory for a righteous man, urging those who had been spending money on litigations to rest and save their resources or use money for charity.

He said Obinze and his executive members did well in first tenure that prompted the entire traders to return them unopposed for continuity and to finish the road projects already at hand.

In their separate speeches, Chief Sam Emeka and Chief Sunday Nwasa lauded traders for maintaining peace during the election, reminding them that they came to observe the election and what they witnessed was satisfactory.

They urged the new leadership not to disappoint the traders but to sustain the trust bestow on them to pilot the affairs of the market for the next four years.

