Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Traders in Onitsha market under the umbrella of Ochanja Market Stakeholders and Elders’ Committee, yesterday, staged a peaceful protest to pressurise the Anambra Government to organise election in the Ochanja Market following the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent executive.

The traders went through different lines in the market before moving down to the Government House, Awka in about 15 buses.

They besieged the Government House gate, displaying placards some which read: “Ochanja Market does not want caretaker executive, we need a credible election.” “Nelson Ojukwu-led administration is over; we need fresh election in the market.” “We must have a say on what happens in our market.” “Ochanja Market is not for sale.” “Governor Willie Obiano, please, come to our aid.”

Leader of the protesters, Mr. Oliver Nwankwo, said their action stemmed from the news coming to the traders that a caretaker executive would be constituted in the market with the expiration of the current market executive led by Mr. Nelson Ojukwu.