Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Traders at Emordi Shoe Dealers Association, (ESDA) a section of Ochanja Central Market, yesterday, temporarily shut down their businesses in protest over an alleged attack on its leaders.

Daily Sun gathered that some youths attacked the chairman, Leonard Umeh and Sunday Anakor over the leadership crisis rocking the market.

In protest, the traders marched to the Onitsha Police Area Command to lodge complaint over the alleged assault and accused the leadership of Ochanja market of masterminding the attack for allegedly rejecting the newly constituted caretaker committee at the market.

While narrating what happened, Umeh said: “I went to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church Fegge Onitsha to park my car because that is where we have space to park cars due to lack of space in Ochanja Market when I was attacked by some boys.