Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Traders in Onitsha under the auspices of OniArticle Dealers Association Modebe Shopping Plaza, Madueke, yesterday, stormed Anambra Government House, Awka, in protest against their forceful relocation to provisions and cosmetics market in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area.

The protesters, who moved mostly on a motorcade from Onitsha to Awka, blocked the gate of the Government House demanding to see the governor. When told that the governor was out of the country, they agreed to meet with the Secretary to the State Government to lay their complaints about the harassments, intimidation, maiming and looting of their wares.

The traders carried placards with inscriptions such as “Governor Obiano help us to open our shops” “we don’t have shops at Ogbunike new market”, “please we are not provisions and cosmetics dealers,” “Our lives in danger.”