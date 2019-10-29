Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Onitsha Traditional Council has expressed displeasure over recent abduction of some children in Kano State and ferried to Onitsha, Anambra State

The council headed by Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, in a statement noted that it was purely a criminal matter committed by individuals for commercial benefits and had no religious, ethnic connotation.

“From all indications, these are criminal acts perpetrated by individuals for commercial purposes without any religious, ethnic or social connotation whatsoever.

“The council said the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, is in full contact on the matter with the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, currently on tour abroad.

“Both monarchs, unequivocally condemn the criminal act, and are committed to the rule of law, mutual respect, and peaceful and harmonious co-existence amongst all Nigerians, wherever they may reside.

“The traditional rulers have urged all citizens of Kano, Onitsha and the entire country to maintain peace and support officers of the law in carrying out their duties.

“From ancient origins, Onitsha, like Kano, has been a meeting point for people from diverse ethnic, religious, and social backgrounds, who co-exist in harmony, peace, and respect for one another and the laws of the country,” the council stated.

The council, however, lauded the Police Commands in Kano and Anambra for their constructive efforts so far and urged them not to relent in the drive to expose all other cases of similar nature and bring perpetrators to book.