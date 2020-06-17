Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A road accident at Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra State, has resulted in a tipper lorry crushing two women to death, with six others sustaining injuries.

Daily Sun reports that the lorry lost control and crashed into a park at Upper Iweka along Enugu-Onitsha expressway, killing the two women and injured six others.

Police spokesman Haruna Mohammed, confirming the accident, said that the victims were rushed to Toronto hospital where the injured are responding to treatment, and the dead deposited at the morgue.

“A Tipper with Registration XA445NSK driven by one Okafor Patrick Ndubuisi aged 55 years of Ogbauru Street, Okpoko lost control while in motion along Enugu/Onitsha Expressway by old defunct NITEL Onitsha and crashed into PN Emerah park. As a result, eight persons sustained varying degree of injuries,’ the police spokesman stated.

‘Police operatives attached to CPS Onitsha quickly mobilised to the scene and rushed victims to Toronto hospital where the doctor confirmed two female victims dead on arrival while six others are responding to treatment.

‘Meanwhile, corpses have been deposited at the mortuary for postmortem Examination and obstruction cleared to enable free flow of traffic. The Tipper driver was arrested and the case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The Command urged the public whose relations were not seen to check at Toronto hospital Onitsha for possible identification of the victims,’ Mohammed stated.