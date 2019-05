Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Workers are feared trapped as a 3-storey under construction collapsed in Ezenwa Street, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Two workers have been rescued from the collapsed building by the Red Cross Society with others, including the site engineer in charge of the building, still trapped inside.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined. Meanwhile, a rescue team on site was left helpless with no equipment to undertake their rescue operation.