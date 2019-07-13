Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The youths in Onitsha, Anambra state have been charged to shun cultism, crimes but to embrace hardwork and take advantage of the numerous skills acquisition programmes initiated by the council area to be gainfully employed.

The Chairman of Onitsha North Local Government Area, Mr. Patrick Agha Mba who gave the charge yesterday during the 4th graduation ceremony of 18 students of the Onitsha Council area Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre at the palace Square, Onitsha.

Agha Mba said his administration has embarked on various training programmes aimed at empowering the youths, in collaboration with Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe and the Anambra State government rid the commercial city of criminals.

He said that such programmes include the ICT Centre, Skills Acquisition Centre and the proposed automobile training centre.

The Local Government boss said the training programmes are free of charge and open to all residents of the area, provided the candidates are willing to learn, adding that more than eighty persons have so far benefited from the exercise.

The graduation ceremony, which took place at the Ime-Obi Square, palace of the traditional ruler of Onitsha Kingdom, also featured the formal induction of the 5th batch of students for the Information and , ICT Centre, located within the palace.

The event was attended by representatives of the Anambra State government; the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe; some cabinet chiefs, Ikporo Onitsha; Executive members of Onitsha Improvement Union, Onitsha Ado Youth Council, APGA chieftains, among others.