The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), says the opening of an online application for recruitment into the Federal Teachers’ Scheme (FTS), is not fake.

Dr Ossom Ossom, Public Relations Officer of the commission, confirmed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, following skepticism about the authenticity of the recruitment.

A document obtained by NAN from the UBEC Headquarters in Abuja, confirming the recruitment, noted that applications were currently being invited from eligible candidates for the 2020 and 2021 service periods.

The document stated that the FTS, a two-year intervention programme established by the Federal Government in 2006, was aimed at assisting states in addressing teacher shortage at the basic education level.

Part of the requirements for application are, Bachelor’s degree in Education or Bachelor’s degree with Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE),

The qualification, according to the document, should not be lower than a Second Class (Lower Division) and not earned earlier than 2014.

The document further stated that applicants were also expected to have completed or been exempted from the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC).

It said applicants with Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), with credit passes in Teaching Practice and the Teaching Subjects, also not earned earlier than 2014, were equally eligible.

The document noted that they were, however, expected to have specialisation in any of the following subjects: English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

Other subjects are: Agricultural Science, Home Economics, Computer Science, Technical/Technology Education, Computer Science or Information Technology, Nigerian Languages, Physical and Health Education.

It said applicants were expected not to be more than 35 years of age and not currently employed or enrolled under the NYSC, N-Power or any other similar programme.

On the method of application, the document stated that applicants were expected to complete the application forms online, by visiting https://fts.admissions.clouds

”Applicants are also required to upload their credentials with their most recent passport photographs.

”The application portal would be opened for two weeks, from Sept. 10 to Sept. 24, with no extension.

Meanwhile, shortlisted candidates would be required to sit for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) on Oct. 10, at designated centres in every state capital. (NAN)