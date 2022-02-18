By Chinelo Obogo

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of United Nigeria Airline, Obiora Okonkwo, has condemned the online attacks against Air Peace, saying that the airline is a major player in the aviation industry and if anything happens to it, Nigeria’s economy will suffer.

Speaking during a press conference in Lagos recently, Okonkwo who spoke on the first anniversary of United Airline, said the aviation industry is a major contributor to the country’s economy and that domestic airlines should be given all the support instead of being subjected to online attacks.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He commended Air Peace for the what it has attained in Sub-Saharan aviation while urging Nigerians to be grateful to Air Peace for all that the airline has been doing in Nigeria’s aviation sector and not allow the negative posts of detractors to pull down the company.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Air Peace has taken a lot of bashing, knocking and pushing and they are still up there. We should not allow deliberate attacks that arose from utter ignorance or outright mischief to bring such a company down because if anything happens to Air Peace today, each and every one of us will pay the price and the economy will suffer.

“Air Peace deserves respect and commendation. We should not be quick to forget the good things they have done for this industry and country. Thanks to Air Peace, we can fly the Nigerian flag to different countries of the world. We should feel proud of this, and this is a dream for most airlines in Nigeria. So, when Air Peace does these things, we all look up to the airline for inspiration,” Okonkwo said.

Okonkwo urged aviation reporters to partner with airlines as stakeholders in aviation in educating and enlightening the flying public on key aviation issues.