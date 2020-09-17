With the negative impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on global economies, Online businesses can help grow productivity as well as create employment.

The Co Founder of EcomKingz, Chris Orero, made this assertion in a statement, while noting that he learnt how to manage online content at the start of the internet revolution.

According to the statement, in addition to selling millions online through popular sites, Orero has built a community of students who he has helped in starting their own online businesses and learning how to use sites like Amazon and ebay to earn an online income without much prior knowledge or training.

“I have taught thousands of individuals of all ages and walks of life on how to start, scale and outsource online businesses on multiple platforms like ebay and amazon through online and in-person training programs. I’ve held live in-person-training events for new wholesale businesses. In the time of the COVID-19, it has become more crucial to know how to make money online”.

I started from the basics of selling on ebay until I perfected it. I was involved in many online communities and groups where I then started to teach others how to do the same thing through training events, online web calls and 1 on 1 personal coaching. I realized that there were other ways to earn income online and saw that Amazon would be the future of ecommerce. Using the skills and knowledge I picked up from ebay, I transitioned to Amazon.”, he said.

After honing his skills, Orero met his future business partners and their business, Ecom Kingz, was born. Their business specializes in teaching people how to navigate online platforms and make money by doing so. This helps businesses and individuals alike who wish to make money online on third party sites like ebay and Amazon.

“I hope to be remembered as a coach and a mentor for people who want to create other income opportunities for themselves. As well as an entrepreneur using the digital space to spread information and skill sets on how to be financially independent. With this group, we went on to build educational products and services that have helped thousands of people earn life changing income online.” he said.