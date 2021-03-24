An online family forum, familylifers.com, with focus on good values, has been launched in Nigeria.

The platform, founded by Mr. Bisi Adewale and Mrs. Yomi Adewale, would be a means to provide opportunities for empowerment, employment, skills, advertisement of businesses for SMEs/entrepreneurs, among other values to families and the society at large.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Mr. Adewale described familyLifers.com as a place to nurture events that would change the face of the Nigeria and many nations across the world.

He said, “You will agree with me that the whole world has been in turmoil in the last year due to health challenges and deaths that came with the problem of COVID-19. Our nation is even worse for it. We battled so many things at the same time, from high crime rate to poverty, unemployment, divorce, wife battering, abandonment, violence in marriage, depression, kidnapping, banditry, child sexual abuse, suicide and violence against women, just to mention a few.

“Seeing the present state of the nation, we need to pay attention to our young people and help them grow to full potential and responsible adults who can join in nation-building.

“Nigeria has one of the largest numbers of young people in the world. We can’t sit down without helping these young ones to become better personalities. In their annual report, the World Bank tracks the percentage of each country’s population within 0 – 14 years of age. Among the countries with a high population of children are Nigeria, Afghanistan, and Uganda”.