Louis Ibah

As the lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states commences as part of measures to halt the spread of COVID -19, an online grocery store, OnedotStores.Com, has said it has invested in the logistics that would facilitate the delivery of groceries and other essential needs to homes through the use of digital marketing platforms.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Captain Henry Ogunyemi, said the online shop had mobilized its logistics and allied facilities to meet the shopping needs of people who are unable to leave their homes, adding that the move was part its contributions towards assisting government in the containment of the spread of COVID-19.

The airline pilot-turned entrepreneur said the aim is to ensure that residents of Lagos do not run out of groceries, household items and other daily basic needs for the 14 days stay-at-home duration.

He said the firm would replicate the Amazon experience in Lagos, where residents in the comfort of their homes and offices place order for groceries, cereals, perfumes, assorted drinks, food items, beverages etc which would be delivered to them within hours in the locations of their choices.

Ogunyemi said OnedotStores. Com had signed an agreement with many logistics facilitating firms to guarantee the prompt delivery of the items to customers once payment was confirmed.

“We are rising to the occasion by playing our role in curbing the spread of coronavirus all over the world, even as Nigeria is experiencing its own share as the cases of infection increases on a daily basis with Lagos being the epicentre of confirmed cases in the country,” Ogunyemi said.

“Our mission is to promote an online shopping platform that helps busy Lagos residents overcome the challenges of lack of time, traffic challenges and other problems associated with shopping. We have reached agreement with major supermarkets, allowing such business people opportunity to sell. Our target is young people within 18 to 50 years range, who are technology savvy using social media platforms.

“Our strategy is to cover all areas using online and offline platforms and relevant payment gateways,” he added.