From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), on Saturday, reaffirmed its position that online training for medical and dental students, at home and abroad, is not acceptable, insisting they would not honour such certificate.

MDCN, in a tweet said the explanation became necessary following information it received that medical and dental students who were affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine are engaged in online medical classes.

It said: “We wish to inform the public that Medical and Dental Degree Certificates issued by Medical Schools from Ukraine from 2022 will not be honoured by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria until when normal academic activities resume.

“Council, however, advised students who are currently studying medicine or dentistry in Ukranian medical schools to seek transfer to other accredited medical or dental schools in other countries for the completion of their programmes.

“In addition, Council’s attention has also been drawn to information that some students are carrying out online medical training being organised by schools in Ukraine, China and some other countries.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Council categorically states that online medical training done in any part of the world is short of acceptable standard and is not recognised by the MDCN.

“In the light of the above, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria will not honour any Medical Degree Certificates issued at the end of any online medical training.”

