From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Eminent personalities in governance, academia, civil society and stakeholders in the Niger Delta region are expected to converge on Asaba next monthly for a discourse on the Niger Delta question.

The forum is the third annual lecture series of the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) with the theme: ‘Niger Delta Economy: Building A New Face For The Region’

According to the organisers, the topic was chosen as a result of the resumed call and agitation for a better deal for the people of the Niger Delta region coupled with the general call for restructuring and devolution of powers in Nigeria.

In a statement by the chairman and secretary of the planning committee, Chijioke Ugbolue, Miracle Enuji, respectively, said the lecture is expected to address some teething issues in the volatile region.

‘How can a better deal be achieved for the people of the Niger Delta? How can their economy be improved? How can there be sustained peace and security in the Niger Delta? How can restiveness and agitation be replaced with calm and satisfaction in the region that is critical to the economy of Nigeria?

‘These and many other issues, are what the lecture will address,’ the statement assured.

They said the lecture would be preceded by capacity building workshop for members, and visit to orphanages in Asaba and Warri as part of DOPF’s social responsibility to host communities.

‘The training is in consonance with the forum’s firm belief that journalists should be well equipped for the business of Online news services and publishing, with a view to meeting up with global standards and demands.

‘Our proposed visit to orphanages is part of our social responsibility to identify with the less privileged in the society where we operate in. It is an opportunity to celebrate and give hope to the hopeless among us,’ it said.

The statement noted that the conference and lecture are expected to hold between October 20 and 21 in Asaba, the state capital.

