Online fashion retailer Zalando is aiming to balance the gender scales at management level in the coming years, the company said on Tuesday.

Zalando told dpa it aims to have women fill between 40 and 60 per cent of positions in the firm’s top six levels of management by the end of 2023.

The Berlin-based company employs around 14,000 people across Europe.

It has faced criticism due to its all-male five-member management board, while its business is driven predominantly by female shoppers.

“Diversity across all levels of the company leads to better decisions, promotes a creative culture and ideally drives forward overall performance,’’ said Cristina Stenbeck, who has led the supervisory board since May. (NAN/dpa)