The two days exhibition/fair for online traders and business promoters has ended in Abuja, with a resolution to improve confidence, credibility and customer service to clients.
The organiser, Ikenna Chidoka, told journalists that the exhibition tagged #myabjhustle has impressive participation of over 87 vendors of various online businesses with good customer turn out.
He added: “It was also an opportunity for the online business owners to familiarise, interact with each other, their customers and collate feedback or suggestions on best ways to deliver efficient and effective services to customers.”
He disclosed that based on the success of the Abuja event, they have decided to take it national. “We are organising National Small Business Owners Expo week later in the year. It will hold simultaneously across four states; Kano, Abuja, Owerri and Lagos.”
Chidoka said the national expo week will promote the importance of small businesses in Nigerian communities, hence the name “#My9jaHustle”.
He said that online business owners would also be exposed to modern toolkits to make more money through social media handles when they share adverts or content from other platforms.
Meanwhile, some of the participants confessed that the exhibition afforded them the opportunity to meet other online business owners, exchange ideas, experiences and new opportunities needed for improved services to clients.
They were particularly happy that they were able to attach faces to names of their clients, answer some of their questions and neutralised their fears.
Photo caption: participants at the small business exhibition held in Abuja last week.
