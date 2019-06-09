Fred Ezeh, Abuja The two days exhibition/fair for online traders and business promoters has ended in Abuja, with a resolution to improve confidence, credibility and customer service to clients.

They were happy that the meeting brought them face-to-face with many of their virtual customers at an open exhibition.

Daily Sun was informed that the objective of the exhibition, which was organised by The Small Business Owners Initiative (TISBOI), was to connect people with products and services of online based businesses through exhibition/fair. The organiser, Ikenna Chidoka, told journalists that the exhibition tagged #myabjhustle has impressive participation of over 87 vendors of various online businesses with good customer turn out.

He said the event created physical environment for producers and customers to meet and mingle, with strong believe that nothing beats the face-to-face meetings as regards sales because of the trust it creates among parties.