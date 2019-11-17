Aircraft pilot, Captain Henry Ogunyemi, has launched an online platform to address shopping challenges faced by the working-class and upwardly mobile people in Lagos.

Ogunyemi, at a press conference said the platform was established to facilitate the delivery of groceries and other essential needs using digital marketing platforms to homes directly to customers burdened by tight work schedule, traffic gridlock, and other time consuming challenges posed to residents of Lagos.

The online shopping platform, the airline pilot explained, will replicate the Amazon experience in Lagos, where residents in the comfort of their homes and offices place order for items like groceries, cereals, perfumes, assorted drinks, food items, beverages, which would be delivered within hours in locations of their choices.

Ogunyemi said OnedotStores. com has signed an agreement with many logistics facilitating firms to guarantee the prompt delivery of items to customers once payment was confirmed.

The pilot said the firm will also cater to the needs of busy residents around the Ikeja Airport environs, workers and residents around the Lagos Airport, Ikeja GRA, Magodo, Opebi, Ikosi, Victoria Island, Ikoyi and other residents in Lagos Mainland.

“Our mission is to promote an online shopping platform that helps busy Lagos residents overcome the challenges of time, traffic challenges and other problems associated with shopping. It provides avenue for affordable and convenient delivery of a line of grocery items and others delivered within one hour of placement of order.

“We deal with vendors hidden from high streets who are looking for a window to sell online. We have resolved all issues associated with delivery because we have outsourcing agreements with facilitators in the industry.

“We will deliver household items and products, groceries, cereals, beverages, perfumes and food items. We have reached agreement with major supermarkets, allowing such business people opportunity to sell. Our target is young people within 18 to 50 years range, who are technology savvy, using social media platforms.

“Our strategy is to cover all areas using online and offline platforms and relevant payment gateways, “he added.