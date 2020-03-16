The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says only two out 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in the country have metered up to 50 per cent of customers under their coverage areas as at September 2019. NERC, the regulator of the power industry, said the DisCos were Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and Benin Electricity Distribution Company.

The regulator made this known in its Third Quarter 2019 Report, made available in Lagos on Sunday.

The report said out of a total of 9,674,729 registered active electricity customers, only 3,895,497 (40.26 per cent) have been metered indicating that 59.74 per cent of the end-use customers were still on estimated billing as at the end of September 2019.

It said: In comparison to the second quarter of 2019, the numbers of registered and metered customers increased by 793,286 (8.93 per cent) and 83,768 (1.65 per cent), respectively.

“The increase in the number of registered customers is attributable to the on-going enumeration exercise by DisCos through which illegal consumers of electricity are brought onto the billing platform of the DisCos.

“The increase in metered customers is mainly attributed to the roll-out of meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme…”