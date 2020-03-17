Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said only 30 per cent of the N100 billion budgeted for Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIP), popularly called constituency projects, was released in the 2019 fiscal year.

Chairman, House Committee on Constituency Outreach, Bello Kaoje, disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, when he briefed journalists on the outcome of the committee’s retreat held recently in Owerri, Imo State.

Kaoje urged the executive arm of government to ensure the timely release of the ZIP funds to facilitate the implementation of the constituency projects.

The lawmaker explained that on its part, the Committee had resolved to effectively utilise its powers and mandate to ensure proper education and improve citizens understanding of ZIPs in a bid to build public trust.

Kaoje said the Committee had resolved “to ensure proper implementation and release of funds for members’ constituency projects in line with the demands of their constituents.”

“The committee also commits to provide an updated database of constituency projects as allocated in the Appropriation Act annually for ease of monitoring and assessment of constituency projects. To deploy its oversight powers to ensure that members set up functional constituency offices as statutorily required. This will enable effective communication between constituents and their representatives and deepen legislative accountability.”