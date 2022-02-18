From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

A total of 5,439 representing 31.6 percent of the entire primary school teachers in Borno are qualified to teach in the state primary education system, a report by a committee on competence re

The Committee on Literacy and Numeracy Competence Test for Local Education Authority Teachers set up by the governor while submitting its report in Maiduguri, said 17,229 teachers under the Local Education Authority across 27 local government areas of the state, were screened.

Commissioner for Education and Chairman of the committee, Lawan Wakilbe, while presenting the committee’s report to Gov Babagana Zulum, disclosed that 3, 815 teachers representing 22.1 percent are “not competent to teach and are not trainable.”

He also said 7,975 teachers representing 46.3 percent were found not fully competent but can be trained.

Gov Zulum while receiving the report described the committee’s finding as very scary. He promised to sanitize the system and ensure the education sector in the state improves..

“We cannot move Borno forward unless we are able to sanitize our public schools system and If I am able to sanitize education, I would have achieved 50% of what I set out to achieve as Governor,” he said.

The report indicated the northern and central parts of Borno were more affected though it was not clear if the impact of insurgency was responsible.