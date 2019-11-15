Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says only 35.10 percent out of 94,884 candidates that sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 2019 second series obtained five credits including English Language and Mathematics.

Head of Nigeria National Office of WAEC, Mr. Olu Adenipekun, who disclosed this on Friday while releasing the results of WASSCE for private candidates, 2019 second series, said in the 2018 edition, it was 31.64 percent.

Adenipekun also revealed that results of 9,457 candidates are being withheld while 3, 659 candidates have few of their subjects still being processed.

Giving further breakdown, the HNO said 97,080 candidates registered for the examination out of which 94,884 sat for the exam, which also include 110 candidates with varying degrees of special needs.

According to him, out of the total number of candidates that wrote the exam, 91,225, representing 96.14 percent had their results fully processed and released.

He said 49,679 candidates (52.36 percent) obtained credit and above in five subjects, with or without English Language/or and Mathematics.

Adenipekun further stated that 33,304 candidates, representing 35.10 percent got credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

The HNO explained that out of the 33,304 candidates, 16,431 were male and 16,873 were female, representing 49.34 percent and 50.66 percent respectively.

His words: Nine thousand four hundred and fifty seven (9,457) candidates were reported to have been involved in one form of examination malpractice or the other. This represents 9.74 percent of the total candidates for the examination.

“Their cases will be presented to the appropriate committee of council and the decision of the council on their cases will be Communicated to the affected candidates within the shortest possible time.”

Adenipekun advised candidates, who sat for the examination to check details of their performance on the council’s results website www.waecdirect.org

He revealed that the council in Nigeria has perfected its Electronic Certificate Management System, an online portal being deployed to enable candidates request for their certificate online.

The WAEC boss said beginning with the WASSCE for private candidates, 2019-second series, the collection of certificates would be based on requests by candidates online via the electronic certificate management system platform.